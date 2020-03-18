Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

I Enjoy Kohli's Aggression, We Need a Captain Like Him: Madan Lal

Former India cricketer and current member of BCCI’s Cricket Advisory Committee, Madan Lal, backed Virat Kohli to continue being his aggressive self.

Cricketnext Staff |March 18, 2020, 3:07 PM IST
The Indian captain's aggressive behaviour came under the scanner in the recent tour of New Zealand, where he even seemed to give Kane Williamson a send off. Lal, however, said India 'need' an aggressive captain like Kohli.

“I don’t understand why people in India are asking him to mellow down,” Lal told The Times of India.

“First, everyone wanted a very aggressive captain and now you want Kohli to stop his aggressive streak. I love the way he is on the field. Earlier, people used to say that Indians are not aggressive; now that we’ve become aggressive people question that and ask why we are so aggressive. I enjoy Kohli’s aggression; we need a captain like him.”

Lal also backed Kohli to return to form after a poor series with the bat.

“He was out of form. You can say it was a loss of confidence. That [tour of New Zealand] doesn’t take anything away from him. He is still the world’s best player. At times, technical flaws come in and you then try harder and harder but still you don’t come out of it. It happens to the best of players,” he said.

