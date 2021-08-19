I fear it could be a long three Tests ahead for the home side: VVS Laxman

The second Test of the five-match series between India and England saw India scripting a magnificent victory by 151 runs at the Lord’s in London. In a game where momentum swung back and forth, India held their nerves to completely outclass the home side. The only silver lining for England in the match was their skipper Joe Root.

Root was again at his fluent best in the game with the willow. The skipper single-handedly carried England in their first batting innings. Root played a remarkable knock of 180 runs off 321 deliveries to help hosts post 391 runs on the scoreboard. The failure of the English captain in the fourth innings meant a collapse of the host’s batting line-up.

Root could score only 33 runs and thus England were folded at 120 runs in just 51.5 overs. Elaborating his opinion on the batting woes of the hosts, former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman reckoned that the Englishmen didn’t inspire any hope. Laxman believes that there was a lack of intent from the hosts and the same resulted in their collapse.

Apart from Root, Jonny Bairstow was the only one who tried to fight against India’s decorated seam line-up. The batsman had added 57 runs to the scoreboard in England’s first batting innings.

In his column for The Times of India, Laxman wrote, “As brilliantly as Joe Root played in the first innings, he is practically waging a lone battle. Apart from Jonny Bairstow, no one inspires any hope, and I fear it could be a long three Tests ahead for the home side. From here on, I’d regard anything less than a comprehensive series win for India as a shock result.”

Further, Laxman also heaped praises on the Indian duo of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane for their crucial 100-run stand for the fourth wicket in the third innings. After a troubled start, Pujara and Rahane regained their form to take India towards a respectable score of 298 in the third innings

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here