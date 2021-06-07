'I Feel Genuinely Sorry for Ollie Robinson Being Suspended,' Says R Ashwin

India spinner R Ashwin said he felt sorry for Ollie Robinson, who was suspended from international cricket after sexist and racist tweets from 2012-13 emerged. Ashwin said the suspension ‘is a strong indication of what the future holds in this social media generation’. “I can understand the negative sentiments towards what #OllieRobinson did years ago, but I do feel genuinely sorry for him being suspended after an impressive start to his test career. This suspension is a strong indication of what the future holds in this social media Gen,” Ashwin tweeted.

ECB Has Gone Over the Top by Suspending Ollie Robinson

Robinson, who was a teenager when he tweeted the offensive posts, had a great debut in the drawn test with seven wickets in the match.

“England and Sussex bowler Ollie Robinson has been suspended from all international cricket pending the outcome of a disciplinary investigation following historic tweets he posted in 2012 and 2013,” the ECB said in a statement.

“He will not be available for selection for the second Test against New Zealand starting at Edgbaston on Thursday 10 June. Robinson will leave the England camp immediately and return to his county.”

Robinson had also released a statement on Wednesday apologising for his “thoughtless and irresponsible” tweets, insisting he was not sexist or racist now.

“On the biggest day of my career so far, I am embarrassed by the racist and sexist tweets that I posted over eight years ago, which have today become public,” Robinson said in a statement. “I want to make it clear that I’m not racist and I’m not sexist.

“I deeply regret my actions, and I am ashamed of making such remarks. I would like to unreservedly apologise to anyone I have offended, my teammates and the game as a whole in what has been a day of action and awareness in combatting discrimination from our sport.”

