I Feel Like an England Player Now: Wood

Loading...
“I think of all the hard times I've had with injury and a lot of self-doubt, actually - whether I was good enough to be at this level,” Wood told Sky Sports at the end of day’s play.
“Today I've felt like an England player. I felt I actually merited my spot here - this time I wasn't picked on potential, I deserved it.
“There were times where I had no confidence getting my front foot down. I was desperate to do well and trying my hardest but it just wasn't happening.
“Luckily today's a day when it has clicked and I'll never forget it. Any time when things aren't going right I can look back on this game and have fond memories.”
Wood had been out of England’s Test squad for the past nine months before being called in as a replacement for Olly Stone who suffered a stress fracture.
Initially he was selected for the England Lions’ winter tour in the UAE, where he worked on his technique before joining the rest of the England squad in the Caribbean. Most significantly, it was his run-up that Wood altered.
“The new run-up has helped," he said. "I went away on the Lions trip and worked on some things and hopefully today's the rewards from that.
"I feel I don't have to force it as much now. I'm still hitting the floor but I feel I've got more momentum, more rhythm and I can get into the spin of things.
"Today it just clicked and I'm delighted to have a ball sat in there for a five-for. It'll be hung up somewhere, that's for certain."
First Published: February 11, 2019, 9:49 AM IST