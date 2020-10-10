CRICKETNEXT

I Feel Uncomfortable Being Compared With Rohit Sharma: Pakistan Batsman Haider Ali

Haider, a debutant for Pakistan on the England tour, who scored a blazing half-century, says Rohit is a very accomplished player and there is no comparison with him

  • PTI
  • Updated: October 10, 2020, 5:49 PM IST
Pakistan's young batsman Haider Ali says while he admires India's Rohit Sharma and wants to play like him, comparisons with the Indian great make him uncomfortable.

Haider, who made his T20 debut for Pakistan recently on the England tour and scored a blazing half-century, said Rohit is a very accomplished player and there was no comparison with him.

Haider insisted he had a long way to go to be recognised as a top batsman.

"He is a top batsman and I feel uncomfortable when anyone compares us. There is no comparison. He has already achieved so much," said Haider.

The youngster said he had learned a lot just by watching videos of other great batsmen and conceded he loved watching Rohit's innings and taking tips from them.

The youngster said that he would love to be part of Pakistan's team in all three formats and not just be confined to one format.

"I can perform in all three formats as I enjoy playing in them. I had a good first-class season and our coach, Muhammad Wasim had given me good guidance at the Northern side," he said.

Haider, 20, said playing domestic cricket was important for any young player and if a head coach gives confidence to his player at this level it makes a big difference to the development of that player.

"I have always felt that if your coach gives you confidence it makes a big difference to the confidence of a player and he performs to his full potential."

Upcoming Matches