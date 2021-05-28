'I Got Fed Up' - Prithvi Shaw Reveals Why he Stopped Training For a While

Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting had raised eyebrows when he claimed that Prithi Shaw once refused to bat in the nets despite him asking for. Since he made a sparkling international Test debut, Shaw has sort of gone off the tracks plagued by drop in form, technical, and disciplinary issues.

However, he seems to have worked on the technical aspects of the game and the result was evident the way he batted for DC in IPL 2021.

Ponting had said that when the youngster was out-of-form last year, he didn’t bat in the nets. However, the opener has now revealed he did that in frustration.

“This happened last year when I was scoring big runs, I wanted to keep batting but then came a few games where I didn’t get runs at all,” Shaw told Cricbuzz. “I kept training but didn’t get the results. So beyond a point, I got fed up and said ‘if it’s not happening, I will stop training for a bit’.”

He added, “I just switched off for a bit and took the backseat. I was so much into it that I would spend two hours batting in the nets but then I didn’t score the runs, I just let go of it for a while. That’s what Ricky sir was talking about.”

In an interview to Cricket.com.au, the legendary Ponting said he had “really interesting chats” with Shaw, hyped as the next big thing in Indian cricket having been compared to the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag.

“I’ve had some really interesting chats with him through last year’s IPL, just trying to break him down, trying to find out exactly what was the right way to coach him and how I was going to get the best out of him,” Ponting had said.

“He had an interesting theory on his batting last year. When he’s not scoring runs, he won’t bat, and when he is scoring runs, he wants to keep batting all the time. He had four or five games where he made under ten and I’m telling him, ‘We have to go to the nets and work out [what’s wrong]’, and he looked me in the eye and said, ‘No, I’m not batting today’. I couldn’t really work that out,” he added.

