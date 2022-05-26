'I Had the Belief That...': Rajat Patidar Opens up on the Unbeaten 92-run Partnership with Dinesh Karthik

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) knocked out Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Wednesday night. The Faf du Plessis-led side clinched the game by 14 runs to make it to the Qualifier 2 where they will face Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad.

It was RCB’s first win in the Eliminator since 2020 and the hero of the game was batsman Rajat Patidar. A top-order batter from Madhya Pradesh who was drafted into the side midway through the tournament as an injury replacement for Luvnith Sisodia, came to Bangalore’s rescue after Faf Du Plessis fell for a golden duck.

Patidar smashed an unbeaten 112 off 49 deliveries to set the base for RCB’s victory. His maiden T20 hundred came with the help of 12 boundaries and seven sixes. He batted at a strike rate of 207.41 and enthralled the capacity crowd at the stadium.

Patidar put on key partnerships for Bangalore, starting from a 66-run stand with Kohli, who made 25 and followed it up with a whirlwind partnership of 92 runs with wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik, who was unbeaten on 37 off 23 balls.

After the stunning victory, Patidar had a conversation with former RCB captain Virat Kohli. Reflecting on his innings, the youngster said, “Seriously, there was pressure but I had the belief that if I stitch a partnership, I can get the team to a good position. It didn’t matter to me if I had played a few dot balls initially and had the trust that I could cover up for it if I stayed at the wicket for long. I had in mind that if a dot ball is played, then the mind will not be in pressure and irrespective of the bowler in front, can cover up later.”

“The innings I had played till now (in the tournament), it was played till 14-15 overs. Here, a couple of wickets fell and I had in my mind that if I save my end and get some runs, will take the team to a safe position. That was my focus,” added Patidar.

Meanwhile, Kohli heaped massive praise on youngster, calling the youngster’s knock ‘very, very special’.

“The magnitude of the game was so big that I was feeling the tension in the air because I have been in those situations where you have to cross the line as a team. What he did was very, very special, I don’t think that anyone should take that for granted. You should understand the excellence of the innings and appreciate as a cricketer to watch an innings like that,” said Kohli in a post-match chat video with Patidar uploaded on IPL website.

“I told him as well after the game as well that I have seen many impact innings and many innings under pressure over so many years. I have not seen any better than how Rajat played today. Under pressure, big game, first uncapped player in the history of IPL to get a hundred in playoffs,” he added.

