I Have a Record That No One Talks About: Sheldon Jackson Wants India Selectors to Take Notice

Sheldon Jackson is 34-year-old. He knows his time is running out and yet like a true fighter, he is no mood to give away his ambitions. His ambitions to play for India. Yes, things are looking stiff at the moment but Jackson rested his case in an exclusive chat with CricketNext. He said just because he is over 30 doesn’t disqualify him to don the blue jersey.

When asked how would he showcase his talent in the absence of domestic cricket, especially Ranji Trophy or India ‘A’ games, he said:

“Didn’t I do it this year? The Syed Mushtaq Ali and Vijay Hazare Trophy? In such uncertain times, when you know Ranji Trophy isn’t going to happen, all you have to do is pray and do your best in white ball, pink ball, red ball or any colour ball. I know it’s easy to talk and difficult to do, but luckily this year, I’ve done it and that’s why I can talk. I have a record that no one talks about. I have 100+ sixes in Ranji Trophy. In a format that demands lesser risk, I take more risk. So I have the game.”

He sounded hungry for more as he asked who decides 30 is the cut-off age for India selection? He said he pushes himself even more because 34.

“Where is it written in the laws of the game that you’re not eligible to get picked for the national team when you cross 30?” – It’s easy to understand the emotions behind Sheldon Jackson’s words if you are a follower of domestic cricket. Jackson has in excess of 800 runs in the last two completed Ranji Trophies, helping Saurashtra finish runner-up in 2018-19 and winners in 2019-20.”

“Jackson has scored in excess of 750 runs in Ranji Trophy four times. But forget India, he hasn’t even been lucky with India A selection in recent years. If his age – 34 – is the reason, Jackson is vocal about how unfair a parameter it is.”

