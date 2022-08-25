'I Have a Right to Dream, I'm 35 Not 75': Domestic Star Tweets After India A Snub

The BCCI on Wednesday named an India A squad that will face New Zealand A in three four-day -red-ball matches. It’s natural those hoping to be a part of these games but snubbed were left hard done by.

Among the major exclusion was that of wicketkeeper-batter Sheldon Jackson who despite putting in impressive numbers is still awaiting a maiden India call-up. In the past, he has made his displeasure known.

The latest setback must have come as another blow to his India ambitions but the 35-year-old is still dreaming. And has hit back at those who point out his age being a factor behind the India selectors not keeping him in their plans.

Jackson, who represents Saurashtra in domestic cricket, says he’s tired of people telling him his old age is a hindrance despite the wicketkeeper-batter putting in good performances consistently.

“I have a right to believe and dream that if i have performed for 3 continuous season, i may get picked on the basis of my performances not age, tired of hearing this that im (sic) a good player and performer but im (sic) old, im (sic) 35 not 75,” Jackson tweeted soon after the BCCI announced the India A squad which will be led by Priyank Panchal.

I have a right to believe and dream that if i have performed for 3 continuous season, i may get picked on the basis of my performances not age, tired of hearing this that im a good player and performer but im old, im 35 not 75 — Sheldon Jackson (@ShelJackson27) August 24, 2022

However, a user shot back pointing out his IPL 2022 numbers. In five innings for Kolkata Knight Riders, Jackson managed just 23 with a high score of 8.

The seasoned campaigner took the criticism in his stride saying even he himself was not happy with the display and hoped.

Hey, i understand your upset with me and i was angry with myself too coz i havnt got anything in cricket easily or early ,but in cricket it happens no matter how much you try at times things dont go your way, im sorry i couldn’t show you how good i actually am, someday — Sheldon Jackson (@ShelJackson27) August 24, 2022

“Hey, I understand your upset with me and I was angry with myself too coz I haven’t got anything in cricket easily or early, but in cricket it happens no matter how much you try at times things don’t go your way, I’m sorry I couldn’t show you how good I actually am, someday,” Jackson wrote.

