Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

Match 2: SIN VS NEP

live
SIN SIN
NEP NEP

Karachi

28 Sep, 201917:00 IST

1st T20I: MAL VS VAN

upcoming
MAL MAL
VAN VAN

Kuala Lumpur KAO

29 Sep, 201907:30 IST

Match 3: SIN VS ZIM

upcoming
SIN SIN
ZIM ZIM

Kuala Lumpur KAO

29 Sep, 201917:00 IST

2nd ODI: PAK VS SL

upcoming
PAK PAK
SL SL

Karachi

30 Sep, 201915:30 IST

​‘I Have Enough Cricket Left in Me’ – Rayudu Makes Retirement U-Turn

Indian batsman Ambati Rayudu, who announced his retirement from cricket earlier this year during the World Cup when he wasn’t chosen to replace Shikhar Dhawan at the tournament despite being named one of the five stand-bys has taken a U-turn on his decision.

Cricketnext Staff |August 30, 2019, 12:16 PM IST
​‘I Have Enough Cricket Left in Me’ – Rayudu Makes Retirement U-Turn

Indian batsman Ambati Rayudu, who announced his retirement from cricket earlier this year during the World Cup when he wasn’t chosen to replace Shikhar Dhawan at the tournament despite being named one of the five stand-bys has taken a U-turn on his decision.

In a mail sent to Hyderabad Cricket Association's committee member Ratnakar Shetty, a copy of which was accessed by Cricketnext, Rayudu wrote that his decision to retire was an “emotional one” and that he was “willing to play in all formats of the game” once again.

"I want to take this opportunity to thank Chennai Super Kings, VVS Laxman and Noel David, who have been very supportive during the tough time and are instrumental in making me realise that I have enough cricket left in me,” Rayudu wrote in the mail.

"I am looking forward to a wonderful season ahead with a very talented Hyderabad team and help the team realise its full potential. I will be available from September 10 to join the Hyderabad team."

HCA chief selector Noel David welcomed Rayudu’s decision, saying that the latest development was only good news for cricket in the state, and said that Rayudu “has at least five years of cricket” left in him.

"It is great news for us. I still believe he still has five years of cricket and groom youngsters which is more important for us. Last year without him, we struggled in Ranji Trophy," David told The Hindu. "Rayudu's class and experience will prove to be very handy for Hyderabad and will surely have a major positive influence on the other players as he will be playing in all the formats.

"Hopefully he carries on the good work and leads from the front and I am confident of Rayudu getting support from all quarters."

Last year, Rayudu announced his retirement from first class cricket to focus on his limited-overs career with securing a spot in the World Cup in mind. He played his last first-class game in November 2017. Hyderabad finished seventh in Group B in the 2018-19 Ranji Trophy season.​

ambati rayuduHCAHyderabad Cricket AssociationiplRatnakar ShettyRayudushetty

Related stories

Rayudu Takes Retirement U-Turn, Says Will Definitely Play IPL
Cricketnext Staff | August 24, 2019, 10:28 AM IST

Rayudu Takes Retirement U-Turn, Says Will Definitely Play IPL

ICC World Cup 2019 | India Erred in Their Handling of No.4 Spot: Yuvraj
Cricketnext Staff | July 14, 2019, 4:48 PM IST

ICC World Cup 2019 | India Erred in Their Handling of No.4 Spot: Yuvraj

Enjoyed Reading Rayudu’s Timely Tweet on Non-selection: MSK Prasad
Cricketnext Staff | July 21, 2019, 4:47 PM IST

Enjoyed Reading Rayudu’s Timely Tweet on Non-selection: MSK Prasad

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sun, 29 Sep, 2019

VAN v MAL
Kuala Lumpur KAO

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 T20 | Sun, 29 Sep, 2019

ZIM v SIN
Kuala Lumpur KAO

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Mon, 30 Sep, 2019

SL v PAK
Karachi All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 India 8411 263
4 Australia 5471 261
5 South Africa 4407 259
see more