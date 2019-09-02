Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

IND IN WI, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 2nd Test, Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica, 30 - 03 Sep, 2019

1ST INN

India

416 (140.1)

India
v/s
West Indies
West Indies*

117 (47.1)

West Indies need 423 runs to win

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: IND VS WI

live
IND IND
WI WI

Kingston, Jamaica

30 Aug, 201920:00 IST

2nd T20I: SL VS NZ

upcoming
SL SL
NZ NZ

Pallekele, Kandy

03 Sep, 201919:00 IST

4th Test: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

04 Sep, 201915:30 IST

One-off Test: BAN VS AFG

upcoming
BAN BAN
AFG AFG

Chittagong ZAC

05 Sep, 201909:30 IST

I Have Got a Few Years Left: Ross Taylor after Pallekele Heroics

Cricketnext Staff |September 2, 2019, 12:23 PM IST
I Have Got a Few Years Left: Ross Taylor after Pallekele Heroics

New Zealand’s Ross Taylor had a special relation with Pallekele and continued that love affair in the first T20I against Sri Lanka on Sunday (September 1).

Pakistan were at the receiving end in the 2011 World Cup as Taylor clouted seven sixes in his unbeaten 131 off 124 balls which led to a comfortable New Zealand victory.

Taylor wound back the clock in a shorter but similarly effective batting onslaught, smashing 48 off 29 balls to earn the man-of-the-match and a five-wicket win in the T20 series opener in Kandy.

"It's nice to know what your role is. We've got a lot of young and exciting players and I suppose they need a bit of experience at the other end to talk them through it," Taylor was quoted as saying by stuff.co.nz.

Senior Black Caps batsman Taylor has finally found his niche in the Twenty20 side. This was Taylor's fifth T20 international of 2019 as the focus shifts from 50-over cricket.

In those five innings against Sri Lanka and India, Taylor averaged 40 at a strike rate of 130, unfurling the favourite slog sweep with fast hands and brutal power.

"You're a long time retired and I've got a few years left," he said.

Colin Munro, Martin Guptill and Tim Seifert all departed cheaply and with Colin de Grandhomme pushed up to No 4 the power hitting duo were together at a tenuous 39-3.

De Grandhomme (44 off 28) helped Taylor blast 79 off 39 balls for the fourth wicket, and when de Grandhomme played across a Lasith Malinga full toss the Black Caps needed 57 off 39.

Malinga was the main threat, having moved past Afridi's record of 98 T20 international wickets, but with the slippery ball he lost some control. Hamilton mates Daryl Mitchell and Mitchell Santner stayed calm to get the team home with three balls to spare.

De Grandhomme looks worth persevering with at four, which will raise the tricky question of where Williamson fits into the T20 top order when he returns for England in November. Guptill may find his spot under threat if his lean trot continues.

"I think de Grandhomme batting four is a really good thing for us. When he gets going he's tough to stop, and Ross is turning back the clock and hitting those cow corner boundaries like he used to. More of that in the next game would be nice," left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner said.

The next game is back in Kandy, on Wednesday (September 4), where stand-in captain Tim Southee will chase his fifth victory from as many T20 internationals at the helm.

Southee was excellent with the ball, as was Santner, before Sri Lanka's batsmen took to Seth Rance late and posted a challenging 174-4. The New Zealand skipper thought they were off with the ball and missed too often.

"We were lucky a couple of old heads got together with the bat and the way Daryl finished it off was outstanding for a young guy who's only played a handful of matches. It's pleasing, although we weren't at our best it's nice to still be able to win games of cricket like that," T20 skipper Southee said.

Colin de GrandhommeNew Zealand cricket teamross taylorsri lanka cricket teamTim Southee

Related stories

Lasith Malinga Becomes Highest Wicket-taker in T20 Internationals
Cricketnext Staff | September 1, 2019, 11:54 PM IST

Lasith Malinga Becomes Highest Wicket-taker in T20 Internationals

Malinga 'Happy' to Make Way for Younger Sri Lankans
Cricketnext Staff | July 25, 2019, 5:51 PM IST

Malinga 'Happy' to Make Way for Younger Sri Lankans

Young Bowlers Must Look to be Match Winners: Malinga
Cricketnext Staff | July 27, 2019, 4:56 PM IST

Young Bowlers Must Look to be Match Winners: Malinga

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Tue, 03 Sep, 2019

NZ v SL
Pallekele, Kandy

ICC CWC 2019 | 4th Test Test | Wed, 04 Sep, 2019

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | One-off Test Test | Thu, 05 Sep, 2019

AFG v BAN
Chittagong ZAC All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3763 114
2 New Zealand 2736 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4076 105
5 Australia 2951 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...