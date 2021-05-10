CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » 'I Have Grown Up Watching Zaheer Khan Play and Do Well for India' - Arzan Nagwaswalla

'I Have Grown Up Watching Zaheer Khan Play and Do Well for India' - Arzan Nagwaswalla

'I Have Grown Up Watching Zaheer Khan Play and Do Well for India' - Arzan Nagwaswalla

Left-arm pacer Arzan Nagwaswalla says shutting down comparisons, staying patient and focussing on routine played a key role in yielding the desired outcome for him.

  • PTI
  • Updated: May 10, 2021, 9:58 PM IST

Left-arm pacer Arzan Nagwaswalla, who will fly to the UK with the Indian team as a stand-by player, says shutting down comparisons, staying patient and focussing on routine played a key role in yielding the desired outcome for him.

India Captain Virat Kohli Gets Vaccinated Against Coronavirus

Only a few Parsi cricketers have made the cut for the national team and Nagwaswalla is hoping to join the list after his stellar performance for Gujarat has placed him at the doorstep of the Indian team.

“The grind in domestic cricket has helped me understand the importance of routine. How to practice, how to bowl during practice and how to focus on the process and keep following the same, without thinking too much about the result,” Nagwaswalla told bcci.tv.

Varun Chakravarthy, Sandeep Warrier Back Home After Completing Mandatory Isolation

“If you follow the process correctly, you will surely get the desired outcome. In addition to that, it is important to be patient. There is no point comparing yourself with anyone and ponder over why someone else is selected and not me,” the 23-year-old added.

Talking about his Parsi connect, he said, “I was familiar with this. When I was playing Ranji Trophy, people used to tell me that bahot saalo se koi Parsi cricketer India ke liye khela nahi. It is something like giving back to the community. I am very happy.”

The left-arm pacer was Gujarat’s leading wicket-taker with 41 scalps in the 2019-20 season when his side made the Ranji Trophy semifinals.

He idolises former India pacer Zaheer Khan.

“I have grown up watching him playing for India and doing really well.”

The youngster said he was mighty impressed with the way the Indian team played and won in Australia and he just can’t wait to see the senior players in flesh and bone, whom he has so far watched only on TV.

“I am excited to meet and see all the cricketers jinko abhee tak bass TV par India ke liye achha karte hue dekhaa hai. They have secured some big wins against Australia and England recently. So, I am looking forward to learning as much as I can from all of them.”

“I am very excited to meet this team. Despite the injuries, we went on to win the series in Australia. I just can’t wait to witness the team which has such a strong self-belief,” Nagwaswalla said.

He is also a big fan of the team’s bowling coach Bharat Arun.

“Under Bharat Arun sir, our fast bowling has seen a great transformation. We have a superb bench strength. I am sure I will get to learn a lot from Bharat Arun sir.”

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches