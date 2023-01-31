'I Have Heard Mohammad Amir is Thinking of Taking Retirement Back': PCB Chief Selector

Pakistan cricket team chief selector Haroon Rashid has opened doors for Mohammad Amir’s comeback to the national team. Amir announced his retirement from international cricket in 2020 after citing unjust treatment by the team management. The left-arm seamer has been playing franchise leagues around the world after quitting the Pakistan team.

PCB chief selector suggested that the players should focus mainly on playing cricket and stop making any controversial statements.

“I feel players should take decisions after careful consideration. Your single statement can cause controversy. In my opinion, players should focus on their cricket. There are a lot of players and every player considers themselves worthy of selection in playing XI, but it all depends on which players are suitable in certain conditions," he said in an interview with Cricket Pakistan.

PCB new chairman Najam Sethi already suggested that Amir can make a comeback in the Pakistan team if he took his retirement back.

Rashid also echoed the sentiments regarding Amir’s comeback and said he continues to perform at a high level, he can still get his place back in the team.

“In Amir’s case, I am not sure about his status. I have heard he is thinking of taking his retirement back. It is good that he is playing. If he continues to perform, he will be in contention for selection like other players," he added.

Last year, Amir stated that he might make a comeback to the Pakistan team after Ramiz Raja’s tenure.

The PCB chief selectors also talked about whether Shoaib Malik is still in contention to get a place back in Pakistan’s T20I set-up.

“You have to see which players can fit in your current combination. In fact, we also have to see if such player [Malik] can play any specific role in an important event, which can increase the possibility of Pakistan winning. However, if a young player performs the same role, it can be debatable. But I have kept my position open regarding this topic and have not formed a specific strategy. Once my selection panel is formed, we will come with a specific selection policy,” he concluded.

