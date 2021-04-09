- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
CHE
KOL202/10(20.0) RR 11
Chennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
- Match 14 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended120/10(19.4) RR 6.1
PUN
HYD121/1(19.4) RR 6.1
Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
MI
19:30 IST - Chennai
- Match 18 - 24 Apr, SatUp Next
RR
KKR
19:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
I Have Learned a Lot From Virat Kohli, Says Shivam Dube as he Reflects on his Journey With RCB
The 27-year-old last played for IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in 2019 and 2020 edition under the leadership of Indian skipper Virat Kohli.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: April 9, 2021, 11:57 AM IST
The IPL Auctions for the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) saw Rajasthan Royals including the young Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube in their squad for a staggering amount of INR 4.4 crores. Dube is excited to play under the leadership of Sanju Samson as the two share a good camaraderie with each other and believes that this year RR will be successful in adding another trophy to their cabinet after the 2008 edition.
The 27-year-old last played for IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in 2019 and 2020 edition under the leadership of Indian skipper Virat Kohli. Speaking about his experience of playing for the Challengers, the Mumbai-born reckoned that playing under Virat provides a lot of exposure and experience as he is currently at the highest level of the game.
IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally
“I learned a lot at RCB. The experience was huge. Virat has a lot of experience. He is one of the best cricketers in the world. He is currently at the highest level of cricket. I have learned a lot from him,” Dube told Timesofindia.com.
While plying his trade for Rajasthan Royals, Dube is getting an opportunity to interact with the Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara as the veteran has been appointed as the Royals’ Director of Cricket. The left-hander is excited to learn from the legend and is looking forward to improving his game by taking some valuable tips.
For IPL 2021, RR has acquired the services of three all-rounders including the likes of Dube, Ben Stokes, and Chris Morris. When asked about the same, the 27-year-old revealed that he is really excited to play alongside Stokes. The all-rounder further reckoned that having three all-rounders, who can contribute with both the bat and the ball, will greatly help the skipper Samson.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
CHE vs KOL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1521 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
-
PUN vs HYD, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1421 Apr, 2021 ChennaiHyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
-
MUM vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1320 Apr, 2021 ChennaiDelhi beat Mumbai by 6 wickets
-
CHE vs RAJ, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1219 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Rajasthan by 45 runs
-
PUN vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1118 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiDelhi beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
RCB vs RR, IPL, 202122 Apr Thursday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
PBKS vs MI, IPL, 202123 Apr Friday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
-
RR vs KKR, IPL, 202124 Apr Saturday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
CSK vs RCB, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 15:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
SRH vs DC, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Complete Schedule