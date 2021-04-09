I Have Learned a Lot From Virat Kohli, Says Shivam Dube as he Reflects on his Journey With RCB

The IPL Auctions for the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) saw Rajasthan Royals including the young Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube in their squad for a staggering amount of INR 4.4 crores. Dube is excited to play under the leadership of Sanju Samson as the two share a good camaraderie with each other and believes that this year RR will be successful in adding another trophy to their cabinet after the 2008 edition.

The 27-year-old last played for IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in 2019 and 2020 edition under the leadership of Indian skipper Virat Kohli. Speaking about his experience of playing for the Challengers, the Mumbai-born reckoned that playing under Virat provides a lot of exposure and experience as he is currently at the highest level of the game.

IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally

“I learned a lot at RCB. The experience was huge. Virat has a lot of experience. He is one of the best cricketers in the world. He is currently at the highest level of cricket. I have learned a lot from him,” Dube told Timesofindia.com.

While plying his trade for Rajasthan Royals, Dube is getting an opportunity to interact with the Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara as the veteran has been appointed as the Royals’ Director of Cricket. The left-hander is excited to learn from the legend and is looking forward to improving his game by taking some valuable tips.

For IPL 2021, RR has acquired the services of three all-rounders including the likes of Dube, Ben Stokes, and Chris Morris. When asked about the same, the 27-year-old revealed that he is really excited to play alongside Stokes. The all-rounder further reckoned that having three all-rounders, who can contribute with both the bat and the ball, will greatly help the skipper Samson.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here