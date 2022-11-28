'I Have Registered For it': The Next Big Thing in Australian Cricket Confirms he Will be Part of IPL Auction

A mini auction is reportedly set to be held in Kochi next month for the next year’s Indian Premier League and a host of top-class T20 talent has registered for the event, hoping to land themselves a contract with one of the 10 franchises. While the teams have decided to retain a majority of their squads and a few big names opting out, there won’t be a dearth of star power triggering bidding wars between the teams.

Among the most sought-after talents in the auction pool will be young Australia allrounder Cameron Green who has registered his name for the first time. And he’s looking forward to the opportunity to rub shoulders with the world’s best cricketers and being guided by a world-class coaching staff.

“I have registered for it (IPL). It will be an exciting opportunity," Green said on cricket.com.au’s Unplayable Podcast. “Speaking to a lot of guys, especially in the WA (Western Australia) setup about their experiences in the IPL, they speak so highly of it."

Green continued, “They speak about the quality coaches that you’re around, the quality players that you’re around. They’re all the best in the world at their craft. It’s a craft that I haven’t been exposed to too much. I’m so open to wanting to learn as much as I can and that’s probably one of the best environments to learn in."

The 23-year-old Green has played 14 Tests, 13 ODIs and 8 T20Is since making his international debut in December 2020. And the Indian fans got a sight of him during a three-match T20I series earlier this year when he struck two blistering half-centuries in Mohali and Hyderabad.

However, right now, his focus is on getting ready for a two-Test series against West Indies at home and busy switching to red-ball mode.

“I had a few sessions on the bowling machine basically trying to change my contact point," Green said. “In T20 cricket, you’re meeting the ball so far in front of you, so you get that full swing.

“To try to rein it back and hit the ball under your eyes (is difficult). I had a few good sessions basically just playing the defence shot and just getting your balance right and being able to leave the ball – that felt weird. It’s a challenge for all guys that do chop and change (formats). I’m just getting exposed to it now," he added.

