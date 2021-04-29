I Have Total Control in Team and Selection Matters: Babar Azam

Pakistan’s top batsman Babar Azam on Wednesday dismissed criticism that he was a powerless captain, who took dictation from head coach, Misbah-ul-Haq.

The top ODI batsman frequently faces accusations of being a captain without authority and recently former skipper Shoaib Malik in tweets inferred that Babar was not taking independent decisions.

Some other former captains and players have also advised Babar to be more authoritative as captain.

Babar said in a virtual press conference that the debate over whether he was a captain with authority should end now.

“I don’t understand but frequently it is said in press conferences and in the media that I don’t have authority and don’t take independent decisions,” Babar said.

“I want to make it clear once and for all that I have total control and say in team selection and other matters. I handle everything on the field and I decide the playing eleven with the management giving their input. I know what my responsibilities are as captain,” he said.

Babar also made it clear he had no issues with the head coach and whether Pakistan needed a white ball coach was the domain of PCB.

“The team management is fully supporting every player, so I am happy, ” he said.