'I am Her Mate, Not Her Master': Irfan Pathan Responds to Criticism on Wife's Blurred Picture

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan is married to Safa Baif in 2016. The duo have a son Imran, and are quite active on social media. Pathan, from time to time, keeps posting pictures with his wife and son. Recently, Safa had posted a picture on Instagram, where her face was blurred, while Pathan’s and son’s face was not.

For this, Pathan was criticised for not letting her wife reveal her face. Now, the Baroda cricketer has responded to the criticism. Taking to Twitter, Pathan clarified that it was his wife’s choice, and wrote, “I’m her mate not her master.”

“This picture is posted by my queen from my son’s account. We are getting lot of hate. Let me post this here as well. She blurred this pic by her choice. And Yes, I’m her mate not her master”.

This picture is posted by my queen from my son’s account. We are getting lot of hate.Let me post this here as well.She blurred this pic by her choice. And Yes,I’m her mate not her master;). #herlifeherchoice pic.twitter.com/Xy6CB2kKWA — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 25, 2021

Meanwhile, Pathan had contracted the Coronavirus during the Road Safety World Series, and recovered recently. To help India fight Covid, Pathan, along with his brother Yusuf is helping the needy with food, oxygen cylinders, ventilators, oxygen concentrators. All the help is being provided through their Pathan foundation. Apart from that, Pathan had been in news for voicing his opinion on Palestine.

On the other hand, Team India will be leaving for UK on June 2. There they are due to play the WTC final against New Zealand on June 18, followed by a five-match Test series against England. Simultaneously, a ‘B’ team would play a limited-overs series against Sri Lanka in their own backyard.

