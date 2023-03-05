I Hope WPL Inspires Young Girls to Follow Their Dreams And Take up Sports: Nita Ambani

Mumbai Indians produced a dominating performance in the presence of Team Owner Nita Ambani during the inaugural match of the Women’s Premier League 2023 at the DY Patil stadium on Saturday. Mumbai Indians controlled the game against Gujarat Giants, with both bat and ball, registering a massive 143-run win in the opening match.

Nita then led the traditional Mumbai Indians post-game dressing room celebrations. “It is an iconic day and an iconic moment for women in sport. It’s so thrilling to be a part of the WPL," she said.

Also Read: ‘Conditions Have Been Extreme For All Three Test Matches’

She also hoped that the WPL will help a lot more women take sports and make a career in sports, while also praising the atmosphere. I hope this inspires young girls across the country to take up sport, realise their dream and follow their hearts," Nita said.

Mumbai Indians have a star-studded outfit and the produced an all-round show.

“Mumbai Indians are known to play a certain kind of cricket, fearless and exciting. Our girls have performed so well today. I’m so proud of the way they have played. It was a great display. A special mention to our captain Harman, what a special innings she played. Amelia Kerr was fabulous, she batted well, bowled well," Nita said.

Also Read: ‘How is it That India is Consistently Backing These Players’

She also gave a huge shout out to all the fans who turned and acknowledged their presence. “It was wonderful to see so many people in the stadium, both men and women coming out in large numbers to support the women’s team,” adding a special message for the team’s fan army, the MI Paltan, saying, “Let’s just support our girls and more power to them. I wish all the teams the very best for this inaugural tournament."

Get the latest Cricket News here