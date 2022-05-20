I Just Can't Stop Eating Indian Food: Chris Pratt Claims Indian Food is the Best

The premiere of the movie Jurassic Dominion brings cast Chris Pratt & Bryce Howard to Cricket Live at the Star Sports studio having Bryce giving a few insights about the movie. She had a message to share with the Indian fans thanking them for the support that has helped them reach Jurassic Dominion, she said, “This is something that has been in the works for 30 years. This is the culmination of not only the Jurassic world but Jurassic Park. We often think while making this movie, we would call it Jurassic Park six. So, it’s an opportunity to really get back into the theatre with your friends and your family to celebrate the theatrical experience and to see a movie that is exceptional. It’s awesome. It’s pretty great.”

When asked about India, Chris Pratt couldn’t stop expressing his affection towards India food. Speaking during the Cricket Live at the Star Sports Studio Chris said, “I love Indian food. That’s my favorite kind of food. I love the flavor and the spices. The problem is I eat too much of it. And so, I have to limit the number of times per week that I eat Indian food because I just can’t stop. You know it’s like if you put too much food in a goldfish’s tank that they tend to eat it all and they could eventually die. If you locked me in a room with Indian food for a weekend, you would certainly find me dead there on Monday morning. That’s how much I like Indian food.”

Fans can tune in to Star Sports 1 and Disney+ Hotstar to catch more entertainment around Jurassic World Dominion with Chris Pratt and Bryce Howard from 6:30 pm IST on 20th May 2022 following the match between Rajasthan Royals & Chennai Super Kings.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here