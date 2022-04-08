'I Kind of Fainted': Chahal Recalls When a 'Drunk Cricketer' Hung Him From 15th Floor Balcony

Yuzvendra Chahal’s association with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is yielding positive results for the franchise. The wrist-spinner has done a marvelous job with the ball, picking up 7 wickets in 3 matches, and is placed 2nd on the list of highest wicket-takers of the tournament.

RR is the third franchise Chahal is playing for in the IPL. He began his journey in the league with Mumbai Indians and then became an integral part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) camp. The 31-year-old recently shared a spine-chilling incident from his MI days when a ‘drunk cricketer’ hung him from the 15th floor.

Chahal, in a conversation with teammates Ravichandran Ashwin and Karun Nair, revealed the story and the video of the same was shared on the official social media of the Royals.

“I never told this story, from today everyone will know. I never shared this. This dates back to 2013 when I was with Mumbai Indians, we had a match in Bangalore. There was a get-together after that. So, there was a player who was very drunk, I won’t say his name. He was very drunk, he was looking at me for a long time and he just called me and he took me outside and he hung me on the balcony,” Chahal said.

“And my hands were around him, like this (behind the neck). Had I lost my grip, I was on the 15th floor. Suddenly many people who were there came and they handled it. I kind of fainted, they gave me water. Then I realized how responsible we need to be when we go anywhere. So, this was one incident where I felt I made a narrow escape. Had there been slightest of mistakes, I would’ve fallen down,” he further explained.

As said by Chahal, the incident was never spoken about in public and this is the first time that the fans have come across this anecdote.

RR in IPL 2022

The Royals have had a decent start to their campaign in the IPL 2022, winning two out of three matches so far. They are placed third on the points table with a positive net run rate of +1.218. They lost their last encounter to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 4 wickets. They are scheduled to square off against Lucknow Super Giants in their next fixture on April 1,0 in Mumbai

