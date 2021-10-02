I Knew I Would Win the Game: Shreyas Iyer Leads Delhi Capitals to Yet Another Win in IPL 2021

It has been a happy comeback to competitive cricket for Shreyas Iyer, who has shown some terrific mentality to play crucial knocks in all Delhi Capitals’ three wins since the resumption of IPL 2021. Chasing a meagre 130-run target, Delhi were off to a shaky start as they lost Shikhar Dhawan, Prithi shaw and Steve Smith early, and the onus again fell on the shoulders of Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer. However, the duo could only add 27 runs before Jayant Yadav holed up the Delhi Skipper.

With just one more proper batter around, Delhi needed Shreyas to play calm and composed innings. The 26-year-old did precisely that as he formed partnerships with three more batters on Delhi’s way to victory.

IPL 2021 Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Live Updates

“I felt really amazing to bat through and take my team till the end. It was a low scoring game so I decided to stay till the end even though I was shifted lower down the order. I backed myself and backed my instincts," said Shreyas after the match.

“Whatever situation I’ll be in, I knew I would win the game. When you think positive, everything turns out to be your way," he added.

IPL POINTS TABLE | PURPLE CAP | ORANGE CAP | IPL SCHEDULE | IPL FULL COVERAGE

Axar Patel was promoted up the order after Rishabh’s dismissal, and he scored a crucial few runs as MI bowlers exerted pressure on a rattled DC batting line-up. The left-handed batter could only nine off nine before Trent Boult had him trapped. Shimron Hetmyer then came in for Delhi and played a quickfire innings of 15 off eight deliveries before Jasprit Bumrah deceived him. Then came Ravichandran Ashwin, and the rest is history.

“He (Ashwin) came in and he was really positive. His intent was to take singles as much as possible and rotate the strike and that went till the last two overs. After that, he started seeing the ball really well and decided that he’ll take on the bowlers. Both of us wanted to bat till the last ball, so he was like ‘I’ll take down, you just try to stay till the end and make sure you win the match for the team’," Shreyas said.

Ashwin and Shreyas formed a 39-run partnership, which was the highest of the match as DC crossed the line right in the last over, with Ashwin hitting a six off Krunal Pandya.

ALSO READ | IPL 2021: Ruturaj Gaikwad Sets IPL On Fire With Maiden Century, Takes Orange Cap

With this win, Delhi Capitals have almost secured a top-two finish in IPL 2021.

It has been two memorable years for the franchise since the rebranding, and Shreyas has attributed all the success to the positive attitude in the camp. “The transition has happened in the last two years and we have created that environment from 2019. Everything has shifted towards us. We tried to implicate all the good things towards each other and we really enjoy each others’ success… No one is low, no one is high, whenever we perform well we try to be humble so that in the next game we start from nought."

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here