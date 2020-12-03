I Knew There Was Talent: Virender Sehwag Recalls How KXIP Bought T Natarajan On His Insistence

T Natarjan is having time of his life and why not. After earning the tag of the 'ýorker king'in the recently-concluded IPL where he turned up for Sunrisers Hyderabad, he was picked up in India squad for the Australia tour. He was handed his debut in the third and final ODI in Canberra where he picked 2 wickets for 70 runs. Meanwhile former India cricketer Virender Sehwag has recalled how KXIP bought him in 2017 IPL Auctions.

Sehwag said he saw a couple of videos and decided he had to bring Natarajan on board.“I was very happy because when I had picked Natarajan in the IPL for the Kings XI Punjab, everyone was asking questions that this player has come who has not even played domestic cricket and came after playing just the TNPL league, so how he was picked at such a huge price,” Sehwag, who was KXIP mentor at the time, was quoted as saying by Hindustantimes.com.

“I was not bothered about the money but there is a talent. We had a few Tamil Nadu players in our team at the time who told me that he is a very good player who bowls very well in the slog overs and delivers a perfect yorker.“I saw his videos and then decided that we will surely take him at the auction because we did not have a death bowler. Unfortunately that year, he had an injury to the elbow or the knee because of which he could not play too many matches. But we won only the matches that he played in and lost all the other matches,” Sehwag added.

“So I was very excited to see that he was getting an opportunity although I was thinking that he would be given a chance in the T20Is but it was a surprise for me that he was played in the ODIs.“But whatever happened was good. All the best to T Natarajan. I hope that he keeps on doing well from here and makes his place in the Indian team,” Sehwag signed off.