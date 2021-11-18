I knew what he was going to do: Rohit Sharma on getting dismissed by Trent Boult in first T20I

The newly appointed India’s T20I skipper Rohit Sharma on Wednesday kicked off his captaincyon a positive note as Men in Blue defeated New Zealand by five wickets at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Rohit played an impressiveknock in India’s win as he snitched two crucial partnerships of 50 runs and 69 runs with KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav for the first and second wicket respectively before getting dismissed by his Mumbai Indians (MI) teammate Trent Boult. Following the completion of the match, Rohit was asked about getting dismissed at the hands of Boult and the 34-year-old was ready with a perfect reply, saying that he knew which delivery the New Zealander was going to ball.

“I knew he was going to bowl the bouncer but I was just trying to put it over the fielder’s head. Unfortunately couldn’t do that but I’m happy with the win,” Rohit said.

He also added that he and Boult know about each other’s weaknesses as they have played together a lot in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Other than Rohit, Suryakumar also played a crucial role in India’s win. Suryakumar scored 62 runs off 40 balls with the help of six fours and three sixes and was also adjudged player of the match for his performance.

Rohit also heaped praises on Suryakumar for his brilliant batting display before asserting that he will be a key component in the Indian squad as they build towards next year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, which will be held in Australia.

The Mumbaikar also applauded spin wizard Ravichandran Ashwin for putting up a thorough performance in the match.

Ashwin bagged two wickets while giving away 23 runs in his quota of four overs.

India and New Zealand are again set to cross swords with each other on Friday during the second T20I in Ranchi.

