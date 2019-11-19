Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

'I Know How Important He Is to Our Team' - Langer Backs Warner

Australia coach Justin Langer has reckoned opener David Warner will put his bad form in the Ashes this year behind him in the upcoming Test series against Pakistan.

IANS |November 19, 2019, 9:26 PM IST
Justin Langer

Australia coach Justin Langer has reckoned opener David Warner will put his bad form in the Ashes this year behind him in the upcoming Test series against Pakistan. Warner had a horrible outing during the Ashes campaign this year as he managed just 95 runs at an average of 9.5 from five games.

"I cannot wait to see him play well. When he simplifies the game, stays still and watches the ball, keeps his mind clear, we know there's no more destructive player in the world, probably," Langer was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"He loves batting in Australia, he loves batting, basically. We are looking forward to him having a great summer. I know how important he is to our team, that's why I had no doubt after the Ashes that he'd be in the first Test of the summer," he added.

When Pakistan last toured Australia, Warner averaged 71.20 across three Test matches.

Earlier, Aussie spinner Nathan Lyon felt that Warner would come out all guns blazing in the two-Test series against Pakistan.

Warner became a victim of England pacer Stuart Broad seven times in the Ashes this year.

"Dave is a world-class player. I'm expecting him to come out here and play exceptionally well," Lyon had told reporters on Saturday.

"No doubt, he would have been down and disappointed about the Ashes that he had. But he was still part of the side to go over there and retain the Ashes, which is pretty bloody special, if you ask me," he added.

