'I Know, Sorry': David Warner Apologises to Indian Fan Ahead of Mohali T20I. Here's Why

The defending World T20 Champions have arrived in India to play a three-match T20 series. The opener begins in Mohali on Tuesday and the teams have been training hard for the face-off. This bilateral series against the Aussies is India’s first assignment since their exit from the Asia Cup 2022 and the fans are really excited to see the cricketing superstars in action.

Meanwhile, Australia batter David Warner shared a picture of his captain Aaron Finch shaking hands with Virat Kohli on social media, asking who would win the Mohali T20I.

India vs Australia, 2022: News | Schedule | Results | Photos | Videos

“Who’s winning tonight?? Come on Australia #cricket #Australia #India,” Warner posted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31)

The Australian top-order batter has a huge fan following in India and no wonder his post went viral in no time. Meanwhile, a fan pointed out that Rohit Sharma is now the Indian skipper and not Virat, reminding Warner that the picture shared is an old one.

Warner, like usually does, replied to his fan, saying, “I know sorry.”

India and Australia are back in Mohali for the first time since T20 World Cup 2016 quarter-final. Virat Kohli was the architect of India’s 6-wicket victory back then and six years down the line, the focus will again be on him.

In fact, visiting captain Finch has heaped praise on the star Indian batter, saying one would have to be a very, very brave man to write off Kohli at any stage in the game.

“You’d be a very, very brave man to write off Virat at any stage. He has shown for 15 years now, that he is one of the greatest players of all time. Particularly in T20 cricket, he is someone who has developed his game and grown his game over for such a long period,” Finch said in a pre-match presser.

Earlier this month, Kohli overcame a prolonged lean patch with the bat in the Asia Cup 2022 by scoring his 71st international century against Afghanistan in the last Super Four match of India. The unbeaten 122, also his career-best effort in T20Is, was his first international century since November 2019.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here