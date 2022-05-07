'I Know the Quality he Has': Rohit Sharma Praises 'Brilliant' Daniel Sams for Final Over Heroics Against GT

Mumbai Indians are no more eligible to qualify for the playoffs as they suffered 8 straight defeats in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. But after a long streak of losses, they have certainly found a way to win matches. On Friday, their encounter against Gujarat Titans got hanged by a fine thread until Daniel Sams delivered a nerve-wracking final over. Hardik Pandya & Co were 6 runs short of another victory but the left-arm quick outclassed them by conceding just 3.

MI registered a thrilling 5-run win and it certainly boosted the confidence of the unit. While speaking at the post-match presser, skipper Rohit Sharma admitted that a victory is always satisfying. He also reserved massive praise for Tim David whose quickfire cameo of unbeaten 44 runs in 21 balls helped the team set a challenging target.

“It was pretty tight towards the back end. Very satisfying, something we were looking for all this while. Luck has to turn at some stage, we’ll take that win with both hands. Credit to everyone. We were 15-20 runs short. The way we started, we got stuck in the middle. They bowled well in that situation. Tim David finished things really well. We knew it would be tough, but we held our nerves and that was good to see,” Rohit said.

The MI skipper also lauded the efforts of his bowlers. Rohit said Sams was under a pressure in the past encounters, especially after conceding 35 runs in an over against KKR, but he delivered brilliantly.

“A lot depends on how the game is going, who’s bowling well on the day. Luckily, I had few resources so I could change up. They bowled slower balls and it was difficult to hit. We wanted to do the same. We did that pretty well, it was a great effort from the bowling unit. We didn’t want to look too far ahead. Even today, we didn’t play our best cricket, a lot of credit to the bowlers at the back-end. It’s important to back the skills you have.

“Sams was under the pump in a couple of games but I know the quality he has. It’s important to back those guys. We are trying to maintain the same squad as much ever possible. Daniel Sams was brilliant,” he added.

