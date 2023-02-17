'I Learned More About Cricket This Week Than I Learned in My Entire Life': Dr. Andy Gillentine

Dr. William Sutton, Professor & Director Emeritus, University of South Florida and Dr. Andy Gillentine Professor of Sport and Entertainment Management, University of South Carolina, in an exclusive interview with Cricketnext, talked about their recent partnership with Jio Institute.

Dr. Sutton said that they are excited about building something global with the Indian company.

“We’re excited about building something global. And being able to help students in India become managers in India. But we also want to build a global program that has its roots in the industry. And we’re excited about our partnerships with Jio institute and a number of other things that we can bring into our classroom make it an outstanding experience with students. But, you know, we’ve got to help the Indian sport industry evolve and grow," said Dr Sutton.

Dr. Gillentine said that he got to learn cricket in the last one week.

“I learned more about cricket this week than I learned in my entire life. It was a growth experience for me to learn more about cricket," said Dr Gillentine.

Whereas Dr. Sutton said that he has always been a cricket fan. He also talked about the challenges they will face in future.

“I’ve always been a cricket fan. So I’m just in happy to be the fan here and see the best in the world. But the challenges always lie in that there are new ways to do things. And then how do we slowly implement change in something that is so universally loved by the citizens here? So we have to talk about with our students to think beyond what you’ve seen, think beyond what you know, and think about what can we do in the future?," he said.

“How do we take the knowledge from the classroom, take the actual application that we’re going to get from our partners, and put it to work in new and novel ways, only to make sure that we’re improving the environment, both my business standpoint, and to me even more importantly, from the consumer standpoint, how do we enhance the experience with the fan, which will only broaden the reach of whatever the sport may be, that’ll allow us to continue to grow additional sports," he added.

