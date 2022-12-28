'I Look Like a Train Driver...': Steve Smith Reveals Why he Wants His Old Baggy Greenback

Australia batter Steve Smith wore a new baggy green during the second Test against South Africa after his old cap created quite a buzz on social media. However, the former Australia skipper is not much impressed with the new one and Smith even explained why he wants his old baggy green back as soon as possible. Smith, during an interaction with ABC SPORT, hilariously revealed that the new cap makes him look like a ‘train driver.’ Smith opened up on the matter on Day Two of the second Test match against South Africa.

“No, I would like to get it back. It has not gone off yet, but I have been talking to the manager. Hopefully, they can send it off and get it fixed because it has got a lot of sentimental value. I really like the old one. I look like a train driver with this one,” Smith disclosed on Tuesday.

🚂 TOOT TOOT! 😂🏏🇦🇺 Aussie batter @SteveSmith49 says he'd like to get his old baggy green fixed soon to avoid "looking like a train driver". 🧢 RECAP: https://t.co/dR90zeSxWs #AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/lB75cEmW8C — ABC SPORT (@abcsport) December 27, 2022

Smith’s ripped baggy green had taken the internet by storm during the second Test at Adelaide against West Indies earlier this month. Smith, at that point in time, had revealed the reason behind the tear on his baggy green. “I left it overnight in the change room in Galle like I do everywhere and turned up next day and rats had got to it I think,” Smith had told The Australian earlier this month.

However, Smith is certainly not the first Aussie cricketer to don an old baggy green. Previously, Steve Waugh, Ricky Ponting and Justin Langer had expressed their reluctance to disown the old baggy green.

Smith, who had worn the old cap for 88 Tests, eventually decided to obtain a new cap. Smith came out on the field in the first Test against the Proteas, wearing a brand new baggy green at the Brisbane Cricket Ground.

Coming back to the on field events, Smith played a brilliant knock of 85 in the first innings of the second Tests against South Africa at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The hosts declared their innings after posting a mammoth total of 575. Previously, the Dean Elgar-side were bowled out for 189 in first innings. Aussie all-rounder Cameron Green had claimed his maiden five-wicket haul in Tests in the first innings.

