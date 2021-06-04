‘I Messaged Him on Twitter’: Candice Warner Reveals How She Met David Warner

Candice Warner, a retired Australian professional ironwoman and surf lifesaver, on Thursday opened-up up about the start of her relationship with her husband David Warner. Candice, who tied the knot with Warner in 2015, said that the duo did not know each other despite living “500 metres from one another” while growing up. She revealed that she was the one who initiated their relationship by texting him on Twitter.

Candice also reckoned that she has “zero tolerance” for infidelity before adding that she does not obsess about Warner cheating on her as she is confident about their relationship and herself.

The mother-of-three spoke about her relationship and marriage with Warner in the recent episode of Jana Hocking’s Kinda Sorta Dating podcast. Talking about her first meet with Warner, Candice disclosed that she met him at a Bondi hotel. However, the ace cricketer was rude to her so she decided to chuck it. “We met maybe a few years prior to us getting together,” Candice said. “He had a girlfriend and I had just finished the City2Surf,” she added.

Candice also recalled telling their mutual friend that Warner is not very friendly. The 36-year-old said that she just wanted to welcome him as they were from the area. But Warner was very “rude” and “arrogant” to her. Years later, Candice again approached David on Twitter after seeing him on television. “I messaged him on Twitter… It was 2013. We just started chatting and it went from there,” she added.

She confessed that she went to England to meet Warner and the duo had their first date at a bar in London. When Candice was quipped about Warner’s female admirers, she said that she believes in her relationship. However, she would part ways with Warner if he ever entertained another woman.

On Monday, Candice and Warner reunited after almost two months. Following the suspension of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on May 4, Warner spent almost one month in isolation, two weeks in Maldives and 14-days in Sydney, before meeting his wife and their three kids – Ivy, Indi and Isla. Warner is part of the SunRisers Hyderabad outfit in IPL.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here