'I Might Lose All My Hair': Gujarat Titans Captain Hardik Pandya After Another Thrilling Finish

Gujarat Titans have made a habit of producing thrillers with their win over Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday being the latest such performance. And that has led their captain Hardik Pandya quip he may not be left with any hair on his head once IPL 2022 comes to an end.

Having set a middling target of 156, GT bowlers stepped up and stopped KKR at 148/8 for a narrow eight-run win, a contest that went into the final over. It was their sixth win in seven outings so far and it has catapulted them back to the top of the IPL 2022 points table.

“By the time we finish this tournament, I might lose all my hair,” Pandya said during a post-match chat with the broadcasters. “It’s always important to close the games which we were very good at and the boys have stepped up and showed their character and backed their skills.”

One of the areas for concern for GT is their opening batters with barring Shubman Gill, neither Matthew Wade nor his replacement Wriddhiman Saha managing to produce a decent show so far.

Pandya though has thrown his support behind his openers, expecting them to start clicking soon enough. “We are backing them as a team and I know what kind of players they are and in the middle we are managing pretty alright and once they start clicking it will be a wonderful treat to watch,” he said.

There was an injury scare for Pandya though when he ended up stretching is groin area while being pushed for a quick single. Physio’s intervention was needed and later during GT’s fielding, Pandya went back to the team dug-out late into the KKR innings with his deputy Rashid Khan taking over the reins.

“Hope everything is fine with me as well, I have three days before the next game and focus on the things I can control,” said Pandya who had missed GT’s last game as a precautionary measure to give himself time to recover from a groin niggle.

Pandya though admitted Titans were few runs short but the bowlers did exceedingly well to make a match out of it. “We were 10-12 short and I think they bowled pretty well as well, but the kind of bowling we have I always backed my bowlers to stop those 12 runs and eventually we have done that. The wicket played pretty similar throughout the game. Having Rashid and Lockie (Ferguson) changes a lot of dynamics and it gives you a lot of confidence,” he said.

