'I Miss You': KL Rahul Shares Emotional Message on Social Media

IANS |July 14, 2020, 8:05 PM IST
India cricketer K.L. Rahul shared an emotional post on popular social media platform Instagram as Team India continues to stay off the field due to unprecedented times put forward by coronavirus pandemic.

While international cricket returned recently with #raisethebat series between England and West Indies, Indian players have had to be content with staying at home and following the action going on in England.

Rahul, meanwhile, shared a picture of himself, holding his helmet and other cricket equipment lying around him. His post simply read: "I miss you."

View this post on Instagram

I miss you 🙁

A post shared by KL Rahul👑 (@rahulkl) on

With no cricket to play, Indian cricketers have been very active on social media. Recently, Rahul engaged in a hilarious banter with skipper Virat Kohli on Instagram.

It all stated with Rahul uploading a picture of himself, drinking coffee, and his post read: "Cofee>>." Kohli took note of the post and replied: "Cup ganda hai (the cup is dirty)."

Rahul was having none of it and wrote: "Lekin dil saaf hai (but heart is clean)." Kohli acknowledged the same and replied: "haha wo to hai (haha that's true)."

Few other Indian cricketers, meanwhile, have recently shared pictures of themselves getting back on the field. On Monday, wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant and veteran batsman Suresh Raina hit the nets together in their bid to stay fit.

Last month, pace spearhead Ishant Sharma had shared pictures of himself doing fitness drills outdoors while batting maestro Cheteshwar Pujara had also put up few snapshots of him training in full kit.

