'I Never Try Those in The Nets': Suryakumar Yadav Opens Up on Developing 360-degree Batting

Suryakumar Yadav expressed his feelings on becoming ICC’s number 1 ranked T20I batter and said that it still feels surreal for him. The emergence of Suryakumar has been one of the biggest talking points in world cricket this year. The 32-year-old is the leading run-scorer in T20Is this year with 1164 runs in 31 T20Is at a sublime average of 46.56.

He displayed his ability of 360-degree shot-making in the difficult conditions Down Under during the T20 World Cup this year. He was the third-highest run-getter in the tournament. He continued his imperious form after the tournament and smashed a sensational century on the New Zealand tour.

Also Read: ‘Amit Mishra Will be Used as an Impact Player’: Coach Explains Why LSG Have Bought The Veteran Spinner

The 32-year-old said that being referred to as the world’s best T20I batter is still a surreal feeling for him.

“It still feels like a dream. To be seen and called as the world’s No. 1 T20 batter, if someone would have told me one year back, I don’t know how I would have reacted. When I started playing this format, I wanted to be the best and I worked hard for it," Suryakumar Yadav told PTI.

SKY is referred to as the heir of AB de Villiers in terms of playing 360-degree shots quite easily. The former Proteas captain has also spoken highly of the Indian batter on numerous occasions.

The flamboyant batter further talked about how he developed his game as a 360-degree player through bating on cement tracks.

“It is an interesting story. In my school and college days, I played a lot of rubber ball cricket. On hard cement tracks and on rainy days, those would bowl would come from 15 yards and most of them chucked (threw) really hard. Now rubber ball from 15 yards will come at 140 plus clicks and if the leg side the boundary would be 95 yards, the off-side would be only 25-30 yards. So in order to prevent off-side boundaries, most of them would bowl into my body in order to prevent me from getting easy boundaries on off-side. So manoeuvring my wrists, playing those pick-up pulls and upper cuts have come from those matches," he added.

Meanwhile, SKY also revealed that he didn’t try playing the outrageous shots in the nets.

“I never try those in the nets. In the nets, I like practising normally and hearing the sound of the bat hitting the ball. If I feel good I come out," he added.

Also Read: Selectors Set to Pick ‘Specialist’ T20 Squad for Sri Lanka T20Is

The 32-year-old said that he wants to be the game-changer no matter which format he is playing.

“I don’t like to think too much when I am playing any format. Because I enjoy this game, whenever I go into bat, I put up a show. What I always dream and visualise is that whenever I go in, I want to be the game-changer. I have always loved batting whether it is T20Is, ODIs or Ranji Trophy," he added.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here