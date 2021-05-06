'I No Longer Feel Safe' - Stuart MacGill's Girlfriend Speaks Out After Former Australia Cricketer's Alleged Kidnapping

Stuart Macgill’s partner Maria O’Meagher is speaking out days after the news of alleged kidnapping of the former Australia spinner’s broke. MacGill was allegedly kidnapped by four men including O’Meagher’s brother on April 14.

MacGill was held by the four members in a Bringelly property for an hour and was brutally beaten while being threatened with a firearm, according to Australian media reports. All four have been arrested.

In an interview to The Daily Telegraph, O’Meagher said she wasn’t close with her brother and that they lived very different lives.

“We are all still frightened … I no longer feel safe (and) I really do not understand what happened,” O’Meagher said. “My brother and I led very different lives and although we were brother and sister we weren’t that close.”

O’Meagher, who owns the restaurant where MacGill worked, though refused to go into the specifics of the alleged incident. “Everyone’s fine and everyone’s well, but I’m not interested in talking about what happened,” Ms O’Meagher said.

“Stuart is safe and we are both OK. Unfortunately I am caught in the middle of a horrible situation but all I can do is support Stu and my family. My elderly parents and children are really suffering and I am fearful for them. They are really in the dark about what happened,” she added.

Detective active Superintendent Anthony Holden says MacGill is being treated as a victim of kidnapping. He also rejected any idea of the 50-year-old owing any personal debt to the kidnappers.

He also explained why MacGill waited for few days before reporting the incident to the police. “To be standing on a street in Cremorne, to be dragged into a car, driven to a remote location, physically assaulted, threatened with a firearm, held for a period of time and then dumped, I think you’d be pretty worried about your own personal safety and the safety of your family and your friends,” Holden said.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here