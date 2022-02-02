I Owe IPL Hell of a Lot, it Helped me as an International Cricketer: RCB's Glenn Maxwell

Australian cricketer Glen Maxwell continues to be one of the most sought-after players when it comes to the T20 format. The star all-rounder was retained by IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore for the 2022 edition of the cash-rich cricket league.

In a podcast shared on Twitter by RCB, Maxwell revealed the importance of playing in the marquee T20 tournament, noting that he owes “IPL a lot” and how it has brought a change in his life not only as a player but also off the field.

The RCB Podcast powered by Kotak Mahindra Bank: Trailer10 episodes, plenty of interesting and never heard before stories about the tournament that made them the superstars they are!(1/n)#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #TheRCBPodcast pic.twitter.com/MWPQG3IEwH — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) February 1, 2022

Speaking to Danish Sait on the RCB Podcast, Maxwell said that the IPL has given him an opportunity to meet some of the people he admired. “The IPL has changed my life in an amazing way that I have been able to meet some of my heroes, some of the people I have admired playing for and against,” the 33-year-old said.

“IPL has changed me as a cricketer, changed me as a person.”

He even went on to say that the tournament brought about a cultural awakening in his life. “I wasn’t possibly as culturally aware as a young player coming to India. When I was in India this year (2021), it was the 24th time I visited the county, which is quite a few times in a 11-year career,” he added.

The two-time World Cup winner also talked highly of the contribution IPL made in his life, adding he owes “a hell of a lot” to the tournament because it has helped him develop both on and off the field. “I owe IPL a hell of a lot because it has also helped me as an international cricketer. I have been able to adapt to different situations which I never thought I would ever do, as the IPL exposes international cricketers to those situations," he explained.

After an underwhelming 2020 season, Maxwell was released by the Punjab Kings (PBKS). RCB roped in the Aussie all-rounder during the IPL 2021 mini-auction for Rs 14.25 crore. The T20 World Cup winner proved his worth as he emerged as the highest run-getter for the Bangalore outfit in the 14th edition with 513 runs.

