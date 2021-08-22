'I Prefer Suryakumar Yadav to Rahane or Pujara. With Shreyas Iyer Out With Injury, Suryakumar Should Play'

Former India wicketkeeper Farokh Engineer has said he will prefer Suryakumar Yadav to Ajinkya Rahane or Cheteshwar Pujara in the India XI for the third Test against England starting August 25 in Leeds. Engineer said Pujara and Rahane are class players but backed Suryakumar Yadav to be a match winner.

Suryakumar is yet to make his Test debut, and has been impressive in his brief international white-ball career. Pujara and Rahane’s forms were under the scanner until recently but both made vital contributions in the second innings of the Lord’s Test. India lead the five-match series 1-0.

“Personally, I am a huge fan of Suryakumar Yadav. I think he is a class player. I would certainly prefer him to Pujara or Rahane. They are class players, very good players, but Suryakumar Yadav is a match-winner. With Shreyas Iyer out of the team with injury, I think Suryakumar should certainly be in the team. He is an aggressive player; he will get you a quick hundred, a quick 70-80. He is a fabulous batsman, fabulous fielder and a wonderful human being as well," Engineer told Sports Tak.

Iyer is yet to play Tests for India. Engineer said India should go for horses for courses. He explained that the Headingley pitch will be good for batting, thus picking Suryakumar in his XI.

Suryakumar Yadav and Prithvi Shaw joined the Indian Test side in England following their white ball tour of Sri Lanka. The duo was roped in as injury replacements to Washington Sundar and Shubman Gill.

“People are usually reluctant to change a winning combination but like they say ‘horses for courses’. It depends on the wicket in Headingley. I don’t see it being too different. The Headingley pitch will be a good Test wicket. It’s considered to be one of the finest batting pitches in the world. So, I would like to see the inclusion of Suryakumar Yadav. He is the trump card in the team."

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here