Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

EUROPEAN CRICKET SERIES KUMMERFELD, 2020 Match 6, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 30 June, 2020

1ST INN

PSV Hann Munden *

70/3 (7.3)

PSV Hann Munden
v/s
SC Europa Cricket
SC Europa Cricket

SC Europa Cricket elected to field

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

'I Remembered How to Hold the Bat' - Steve Smith Back at Nets Post COVID-19 Break

Steve Smith has hit the nets for the first time in three months, Australia's premier batsman said in a social media post on Monday.

IANS |June 30, 2020, 3:32 PM IST
'I Remembered How to Hold the Bat' - Steve Smith Back at Nets Post COVID-19 Break

Steve Smith has hit the nets for the first time in three months, Australia's premier batsman said in a social media post on Monday.

"First hit in the nets in 3 months. Good news... I remembered how to hold the bat," said former captain Smith in an Instagram post with a photo of him in cricket gear.

View this post on Instagram

First hit in the nets in 3 months. Good news... I remembered how to hold the bat 😂

A post shared by Steve Smith (@steve_smith49) on

The coronavirus pandemic had brought the world to a standstill since March with all outdoor activity severely limited in almost every part of the globe. Cricket was halted since mid March due to the deadly virus with the Indian Premier League also being postponed.

Australia are currently scheduled to play their first Test of the revamped FTP in November, against Afghanistan. It will be followed by the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India in December.

Smith has been a vital cog in Australia's wheel especially in red-ball cricket where he is the No.1 batsman in the world at the moment.

Recently, former England captain Mike Atherton said Smith is someone he loves watching because of his unorthodox batting style.

He added that it's not easy to find a way to get Smith out and it will be interesting to see how India devise a way for that when they tour Australia later in the year.

"I enjoy watching him because he is an unorthodox player. The game is a better game because of people who are very unusual in the way that they play. England did not find a way to get him out, I don't have any easy answers too on how to get him out. It will be interesting to see how India goes about it," Atherton said on Sony Network for their show Pit Stop on their Facebook page.

australiacricketcricket australiasteve smith

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK v ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more