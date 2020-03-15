I Respect BCCI's Decision and Accept it as a Professional: Manjrekar on Commentary Axe
Dropped from the BCCI commentary panel for the South Africa ODI series, former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar on Sunday said he always considered commentating a privilege and accepted the decision as a professional.
