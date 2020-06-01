Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

I Respect Him but Don’t Fear Him: Naseem Shah on Virat Kohli

Pakistan teen sensation Naseem Shah created a world record recently when he became the youngest player in Test history to bag a hat-trick against Bangladesh. The youngster talked to PakPassion.net about his career till now, the hat-trick and the world-class batsmen he is going to be facing in the future.

Cricketnext Staff |June 1, 2020, 8:54 AM IST
I Respect Him but Don't Fear Him: Naseem Shah on Virat Kohli

Pakistan teen sensation Naseem Shah created a world record recently when he became the youngest player in Test history to bag a hat-trick against Bangladesh.

The youngster talked to PakPassion.net about his career till now, the hat-trick and the world-class batsmen he is going to be facing in the future.

One batsman that Shah is pumped up to face is India skipper Virat Kohli. It's always a high-voltage game when the arch-rivals meet. Shah has made it clear that he respects Kohli, but certainly does not fear him.

“Yes definitely. India versus Pakistan is always special and I have already been told that players can become heroes and villains in those matches,” Shah said.

ALSO READ | 183 vs Pakistan in Asia Cup Was a "Game-changer": Kohli

“They are special matches as they happen so rarely and yes, I am looking forward to playing against India whenever that opportunity arises.”

“I hope that I can bowl well against India when that chance comes by and won’t let our fans down. As for Virat Kohli, I respect him but don’t fear him.”

“It’s always a challenge to bowl to the best, but that’s where you have to raise your game. I look forward to playing against Virat Kohli and India whenever that chance comes,” he added.

ALSO READ | Proud That I Picked Kohli, Ashwin & Vijay as Selector: Srikkanth

The lanky fast-bowler is the fourth from his country to get a hat-trick after Wasim Akram, Mohammad Sami and Abdul Razzaq.

Till now in his career he has played only four Tests and managed to pick up 13 wickets. This tally also includes a fifer against Sri Lanka in Karachi last year.

India vs PakistanNaseem Shahvirat kohli

