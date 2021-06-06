'I Respectfully Disagree With Sanjay Manjrekar' - Abhinav Mukund Says R Ashwin is a Legend

Tamil Nadu and India batsman Abhinav Mukund ‘respectfully disagreed’ with Sanjay Manjrekar, saying offspinner and state teammate R Ashwin is a legend of the game. Manjrekar had earlier kicked up a storm on social media saying Ashwin is not an all-time great cricketer as he doesn’t have a great record in South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia (SENA).

Sanjay Manjrekar Doesn’t Consider Ravichandran Ashwin as An All-Time Great

“He just loves the game. Ashwin is actually a guy who will research everything there is to cricket. He just needs to be one of those very-well prepared individuals who go on to a cricket field and that kind of shows in the way he has performed, especially in Test match cricket. He’s been fantastic,” Abhinav told stand-up comedian Sorabh Pant on his YouTube channel ‘Wake Up With Sorabh’.

‘Lack of Match Practice May Hurt Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in WTC Final’

“I read an article today where Sanjay Manjrekar said I disagree that he is a legend of the game. I have to respectfully disagree with Mr. Manjrekar and say he is a legend of the game because he holds several world records.

“The accusation towards him is that he’s never performed in SENA countries. But I think he had a fantastic tour to Australia. If you look at it that way, and if you just look at the number of five-wicket-hauls he’s taken and what an impact he’s been to as a leader, he’s probably one of the legends of the game in my opinion at least.”

Ashwin has taken 409 wickets in 78 Tests so far including 30 five-wicket hauls.

“When people start talking about him as being one of the all-time greats of the game then I have a few problems,” Manjrekar had said on ESPNcricinfo. “One basic problem I have with Ashwin is that when you look at SENA countries, Ashwin doesn’t have a single five-wicket haul there.”

“And the other thing when you talk about him running through sides on Indian pitches that are suited to his kind of bowling is that in the last four years, Jadeja has matched him with wicket-taking abilities.”

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here