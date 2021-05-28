I See a Lot of Signs of MS Dhoni's Captaincy in Him: Saba Karim on Potential Candidate for India Captain

The Indian team looks settled in all departments, across formats. One of the key reasons for that is the leadership of Virat Kohli, who has over the years led the side brilliantly. Even though not having an ICC trophy against his name, often raises the question about his leadership abilities, but he more than makes up by producing consistent performances.

But if one has to look at the future, who could be the next in line after Kohli. From the current players, names of youngsters like Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya pop up. In fact Pant did his reputation a world of good by leading his IPL franchise — Delhi Capitals well.

Former India keeper Saba Karim feels that it might be too early to think about the future already, but Pant certainly has the potential.

“I feel it is too early to decide if Rishabh Pant can captain India in the future or not. He has the potential, the way he bats, he captains almost in a similar manner. He has a different style, which makes you happy seeing that,” Karim said during a discussion on India News.

“He has a refreshing attitude towards the game, he wants all the players playing with him to enjoy. I see a lot of signs of MS Dhoni’s captaincy in him, both in his attitude and his decision-making. He is an instinctive captain,” Karim added.

“But I feel it is necessary for Rishabh Pant to make his place more secure in all three formats. I feel there are still a couple of grey areas in T20s where he will have to work hard,” he further said.

“It is good for India that so many youngsters are coming up. At the moment, Rohit Sharma is also available and after that KL Rahul is also getting prepared nicely. Rishabh Pant’s number will also come but if you see the current scenario, I feel it will be too hasty to say that the selectors will be looking towards Rishabh Pant as a captain for all the three formats,” he signed off.

