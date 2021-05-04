- Match 29 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
I See Shades of Saeed Anwar in Moeen Ali’s Batting: Ashish Nehra
CSK picked Moeen during the IPL 2021 auctions and played a big gamble by promoting the all-rounder up the order to bat at number three position.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: May 4, 2021, 4:23 PM IST
Three-time champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had a decent outing at the now suspended 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). They are placed at the second spot in the points table with five wins from seven matches. One of the highlights of their campaign in IPL 2021 was the spectacular performance delivered by the English all-rounder Moeen Ali.
CSK picked Moeen during the IPL 2021 auctions and played a big gamble by promoting the all-rounder up the order to bat at number three position. The tactical decision has done wonders for the Super Kings as Moeen has established himself as a mainstay of the batting line-up and has provided much-needed stability to the team. In six matches, the English star has scored 206 runs at a strike rate of 157.25.
In addition, he managed to impress the cricket fraternity with his attractive stroke play against Mumbai Indians. Moeen smashed 58 runs in just 36 balls to propel the Super Kings to a score of 218 in their 20 overs. Former Indian speedster Ashish Nehra seemed highly impressed with Moeen’s batting abilities as he compared the all-rounder with Pakistan batting great Saeed Anwar.
During a conversation with Cricbuzz, the seamer reckoned that Moeen is a very chilled out person and never seems under pressure. Nehra also lauded the former Indian skipper MS Dhoni for utilizing the all-rounder by giving him responsibility both as a bowler and a batsmen.
“Moeen [Ali] is a very chilled out and relaxed person. I see shades of Saeed Anwar in his batting. He never seems under pressure. He is a utility player and MS Dhoni is utilizing him really well. Before today, he was only scoring 30 or 40 runs but now he has crossed that. If a player like Moeen Ali, who can contribute with both bat and ball, provides you with 40-45 runs after every three or four matches; then things will work out in your favor,” Ashish Nehra told Cricbuzz.
