‘I See Virat Coming Back Big-time’: Former Pak Batter Explains How Kohli Will Revive His Lost Form

It’s been almost two years that Virat Kohli’s form is getting discussed more than any other cricketing issue. Reason being his inability to convert good starts into bigger scores. He last smashed a century in 2019, during the day-night Test against Bangladesh in Kolkata. Since then, Team India has toured three nations, played a couple of bilateral series at home, but the skipper is struggling to notch up triple figures.

The situation seemed a bit trickier after Kohli decided to step down as India’s T20 captain, citing workload management as the major reason. Amid his inconsistency with the bat, former Pakistan cricketer Mudassar Nazar has said the Indian captain will return stronger, just like former England captain Graham Gooch who revived himself in his mid-30s.

In his latest column for The Indian Express, Nazar opined that giving up RCB and India’s T20 captaincy may help Kohli find his mojo back.

“I can draw a Graham Gooch analogy, who in his mid-30s, upped his game to the extent of being one of the best, finishing with close to 9,000 runs in Test cricket. I see Virat coming back big-time. Maybe, giving up Bangalore and India’s T20 captaincy will have a positive impact now,” Nazar wrote.

“Whether a break would help him, Virat is the best judge. If he thinks he needs a breather to get back to form, it’s his call. If he thinks more time in the middle is required to come out of a lean patch, that’s also his decision. It’s entirely up to Virat,” he added.

Nazar also drew parallels between Virat and Indian batting legend Sunil Gavaskar in terms of scoring runs and the pattern of getting out against the moving ball. He added that Kohli is more enterprising than Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar.

“The bigger problem has been the ball going away from his body, which has been exploited by England’s James Anderson over the years. Then again, this is a problem every batsman has faced, even the great Sunil Gavaskar.

“So, it’s a common problem in all the batsmen, but the likes of Gavaskar made lesser mistakes. The similarity between Sunil and Virat lies in scoring so many runs for so many years. Which is why Virat is loved by so many people. Virat is more enterprising than Sunil and Sachin. All of a sudden, Virat is not scoring runs as consistently, which can happen to a player who has been playing for a long time,” he added.

