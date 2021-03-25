India vs England: 'I Shall be Back Soon', Tweets Shreyas Iyer After Shoulder Injury Rules Him Out for England ODIs and IPL 2021

Shreyas Iyer took to Twitter to thank his fans for the outpouring of love and support after the middle-order batsman suffered a shoulder injury during first India vs England ODI, ruling him out of action reportedly for nearly fourth months. He is out of the remainder of the England series and also the IPL 2021, in which he was to lead last year’s finalists Delhi Capitals.

The development comes after he dislocated his shoulder in the first ODI against England while fielding. He will also be unavailable for the remainder of two games. He is also captain of Delhi Capitals who kick off their IPL campaign on April 10 against CSK.

Late on Wednesday night, PTI reported Iyer is set to undergo surgery on his left shoulder as he is currently in severe pain, which will rule him out of action for a minimum four months and also puts his stint for English county side Lancashire in their one-day tournament in doubt.

“He will have to go under the knife. So, it looks not just the first part of IPL but Iyer will miss the entire IPL. It might take a minimum four months before he can hit the nets again. He has been under severe pain,” the BCCI source told PTI.

“Shreyas Iyer subluxated his left shoulder in the 8th over while fielding. He has been taken for further scans and won’t take any further part in the game.Rohit Sharma was hit on the right elbow while batting and felt some pain later. He won’t take the field,” a BCCI release had said.

In Iyer’s absence, Rishabh Pant will most liely be named captain. And even if he is not available, Delhi have a number of options on the table: Shikhar Dhawan has led the side in IPL 2020. Also, they have Steve Smith in their ranks who is a captaincy material.