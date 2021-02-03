I Should Have Played More Matches in IPL 2020, Was in Good Rhythm: Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav has opened up about the disappointment of not playing enough IPL matches over the last two seasons for Kolkata Knight Riders, saying he felt in pretty good rhythm last season.

Kuldeep played only five matches in IPL 2020, and nine in 2019 with economies of 7.66 and 8.66 in the respective seasons. In the combined 14 matches, he had picked up only five wickets.

"Personally I felt the 2020 IPL did not got well for me. I should have played more matches. I felt I was in pretty good rhythm, I was bowling well, but just that I did not get many overs. So, perhaps, if I got more opportunities then it would have been good. I am not saying that was the lowest, to be honest," he told ESPNcricinfo.

"Even in 2019 I did not have a good IPL. Until you fail, you can't handle the pressure. Now I feel I understand things better - I have seen failure in my life now, so even if I don't perform, it will not be new. In cricket you can't perform at all times, but if you carry on doing the hard work, you create better chances to become successful."

Kuldeep also had to endure a personally disappointing tour of Australia where he did not feature in any of the four Tests despite India suffering numerous injuries.

The spinner explained that he has been working on his bowling speed in the period.

"I have had a lot of discussions with Arun sir and we have worked on that aspect a lot. At the time my pace was slow, around 77kph. The fastest I would get to would be 80kph at times. In the Australia tour in the nets I was getting a nice pace, close to 84-85kph, with good revolutions on the ball. That will help me on slower pitches," he said.

Kuldeep also revealed he had been talking to Nathan Lyon and R Ashwin about his bowling.

"I did speak quite a lot to Nathan Lyon. I asked him about his routines. He told me he maintains simple drills, what his skills are, how he runs the fingers over the ball while spinning, which is his strength. He asked me to follow my routines, find the spot where I should be pitching and enjoy my bowling with a smile," he said.

"He (Ashwin) has given me quite a few ideas. He said at times I should quicken my rhythm, try bowling straighter, make slight tactical changes. He has a lot of knowledge not just about bowling but also game plans. During the Australia tour we spoke about plans for the England series - if Joe Root is batting, which fielders should be close, what areas to bowl. When he did not play in Brisbane I had good discussions with him."

Kuldeep is set to play in India's first Test against England in Chennai starting on February 5.