'I Should Probably Get Paid More For Games Like This': KL Rahul Soaks in LSG's Thrilling Win

Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul was pleased as punch after his team became the second to seal a playoffs spot in the ongoing IPL 2022. What made him happier was the manner in which his team progressed to the next stage – winning a nail-biter against former two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders in a high-scoring affair at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Batting first LSG posted a massive 210/0 with opener Quinton de Kock hitting an unbeaten 140 while Rahul scoring 68. And then Mohsin Khan took 3/20 before LSG survived a late assault from Rinku Singh to stop KKR at 208/8 and record a two-run win.

Here’s what Rahul had to say during the post-match presentation:-

On The Last-ball Thriller

“I should probably get paid even more for games like this. We had missed games like this, in this season. There haven’t been many games that have gone down to the last ball, maybe some went to the last over. Happy to be on the other side. Could easily have been on the losing side and have gone back home thinking we lost this game by some poor cricket in the middle. Good way to finish the last game of the league season.”

Also Read: Lucknow Super Giants Beat Kolkata Knight Riders

On Mohsin Khan’s Performance

“Mohsin has been exceptional for us in the last few games. He’s got great skills firstly but he has used them very cleverly and smartly. He’s a great talent and I have no doubt that he’ll be donning the Indian colours very soon the way he is bowling. The Indian team is always looking for a left-arm pacer. Really happy with the way he’s been bowling.”

On High-scoring Contest

“Credit to both teams for making such a brilliant game of cricket. I can’t say we held our nerves a little better because it was a matter of three runs. But I think the last two balls from (Marcus) Stoinis to execute those plans in the last two balls to get us the win, was brilliant. We batted well, started well with the bat. We knew that KKR is going to come hard at us. Credit to them as they kept playing good shots. Good learning for us getting into the next stage of the IPL. Wins like these help to keep the team together, give us a lot of confidence.”

Also Read: LSG vs KKR Match Highlights

On Quinton de Kock’s Century

“I was a spectator today in the last 2 or 2 overs. Brilliant, one of the best innings I’ve seen from the other side. He (De Kock) was striking the ball so crisply and cleanly. This is what he have been talking about what we lacked in a few gamers that the guys who were having good days weren’t winning us games. Guys getting 30s and 40s had to get us 70 and 80. That’s exactly Quinny did.”

On Evin Lewis Stunning Catch to Dismiss Rinku

“Everyone has been brilliant, starting with Lewis, that catch was brilliant. He’s been really struggling with few tummy issues for the last few weeks, been in and out of the team, it’s never easy. He didn’t get to bat today but that’s what you want to see from players, their desire to contribute in any way possible.”

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here