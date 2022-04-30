‘I Still Get Nightmares’: AB de Villiers on Shoaib Akhtar’s Lethal Deliveries, Rawalpindi Express Responds

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar is famous for his lethal deliveries and deadly bouncers. But on social media, Akhtar is often seen making funny comments and sharing interesting posts. Recently, Akhtar and former South Africa wicketkeeper-batter AB de Villiers got involved in a hilarious conversation on Twitter.

On April 27, 2002, Akhtar achieved the 100 miles per hour landmark as former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson had to face the lighting-fast delivery. On Wednesday, Cricket Australia celebrated Akhtar’s famous delivery and posted a video on Twitter.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

“On the day Shoaib Akhtar became the first bowler to break the 100mph barrier 20 years ago, we dug into the archives to find perhaps his most ferocious delivery on Australian shores!,” Cricket Australia wrote in its tweet.

On the day Shoaib Akhtar became the first bowler to break the 100mph barrier 20 years ago, we dug into the archives to find perhaps his most ferocious delivery on Australian shores! pic.twitter.com/W3S2o5KZmZ— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) April 27, 2022

Watson shared the post and wrote, “What a way to spend my 21st birthday!! Shoaib Akhtar was so good and so bloody fast!!”

What a way to spend my 21st birthday!! 😳😳😳@shoaib100mph was so good and so bloody fast!! https://t.co/gW0x1qUDdV— Shane Watson (@ShaneRWatson33) April 27, 2022

AB de Villiers came up with a humorous reply and responded to Watson’s tweet, saying, “Oh man! I still get nightmares.”

Oh man! I still get nightmares 😂— AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) April 28, 2022

Also Read | IPL 2022: Virat Kohli Returns to Form With a Gritty Half-Century Against Gujarat Titans

Akhtar joined the chat and wrote, “Come on AB, you’ve given sleepless nights to many bowlers yourself. Always a pleasure interacting with you.”

Come on AB, you’ve given sleepless nights to many bowlers yourself. Always a pleasure interacting with you https://t.co/zdhr2Ullen— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) April 28, 2022

The conversation did not end there as De Villiers came up with an anecdote and replied, “Haha. Good old days! U almost broke my leg at Supersport Park in my early twenties after I decided to pull u for 6. The minute it hit my bat I knew it was a big mistake.”

Haha. Good old days! U almost broke my leg at Supersport Park in my early twenties after I decided to pull u for 6. The minute it hit my bat I knew it was a big mistake😄— AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) April 28, 2022

Akhtar in a hilarious response shared a video of a match between Pakistan and South Africa in which De Villiers could be seen being bowled out by the former Pakistan pacer.

“Not every pull went for a 6 though. Hahaha,” the ‘Rawalpindi Express’ tweeted.

Not every pull went for a 6 though.Hahaha https://t.co/yGz3oETZIZ pic.twitter.com/PlxVKVRbZX— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) April 28, 2022

Former South Africa skipper, De Villiers had announced his decision to retire from all forms of cricket back in 2021. In IPL, the 38-year-old former cricketer played 184 matches and scored 5162 runs at an average of 39.71. His strike rate in the IPL has been a whopping 151.69.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here