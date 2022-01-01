'I Stopped, Listened, and I Said 'Keep Going'-Ravi Shastri Reveals 'Loo' Conversation With Rishabh Pant

India’s win in Gabba last year will go down in the history. For, beating Australia in Australia is no mean feat, and that too in their fortress. Kohli and his men ended the year by breaching fortress Centurion, but one mustn’t forget that the year began when India beat Australia at the ‘Gabbatoir’ to kick off what would be a superb year for Kohli and Co. Speaking on the same, then Head Coach Ravi Shastri revealed that how he caught Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill talking in the loo.

“I thought that was unbelievable, especially on that last day. I always knew at tea time, when we were three down, that it’s pointless telling Rishabh anything. I can’t tell you what the conversation was. From upstairs I went to the loo. These 2 young boys were having a chat – Gill and Pant. Gill had batted magnificently to set it up with a brilliant 90," Shastri said on the ‘Bold & Brave The Ravi Shastri Way’ show on Star Sports.

“I stopped and listened and walked straight past, and I said ‘keep going.’ Did not say a word. I knew in my mind they were going for it. I endorse that kind of cricket. In trying to do that you might lose, but if you pull it off, that’s the ultimate heist. That’s what we did there."

India’s win at the Gabba made sure that they win the four-match series 2-1 despite losing the first Test match in Adelaide where they were bundled out for just 36—lowest ever total. After putting a fine stand with half-centurion Cheteshwar Pujara, Pant batted brilliantly with the tail and remained unbeaten on 89 en route to giving Indian cricket one of its most cherished moments under the sun.

