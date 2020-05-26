Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

I Tell Him You are Like my Wife: Shikhar Dhawan on His Opening Partner Murali Vijay

Echoing the sentiments of cricket fans, who have most certainly loved their partnership, Shikhar said that he loves opening with Murali.

Trending Desk |May 26, 2020, 5:53 PM IST
I Tell Him You are Like my Wife: Shikhar Dhawan on His Opening Partner Murali Vijay

Ace Indian team cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, in a recent Instagram Live chat with his teammate Ravichandran Ashwin, revealed how much he loves fellow cricketer Murali Vijay and how sometimes Murali behaves like his wife.

In the chat session titled, Reminisce with Ash, Shikhar said that the two do have arguments on the field, when they are not able to take a run or some other things. However, the arguments get resolved soon.

He said, “I tell him (Murali) you're like my wife. Sometimes, when we don't take a run, we have an argument but it gets sorted soon. And it's very difficult to understand him. You need to have a calm mind and patience to understand him”.

For the uninitiated, Shikhar and Murali were the opening batsman for India in Test cricket format. Once the duo had made a total of 289 run-partnership during a Test match in Mohali against Australia. The duo is known to share a great bond both on and off-field.

Echoing the sentiments of cricket fans, who have most certainly loved their partnership, Shikhar said that he loves opening with Murali.

“I love opening with him. We have done very well for the country. We are still very good friends. Of course, I look forward to spending time with him and having a good laugh with him,” he added.

Giving an insight into Murali’s off-field personality, Shikhar who unsurprisingly knows him closely was all in praise for his opening partner.

Shikhar said, “He (Murali) is a lovely character both on and off the field. I know him very closely. He is a beautiful soul”.

India Vs Australia Mohali testMohali Testmurali vijayR Ashwinshikhar dhawan

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more