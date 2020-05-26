I Tell Him You are Like my Wife: Shikhar Dhawan on His Opening Partner Murali Vijay

Ace Indian team cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, in a recent Instagram Live chat with his teammate Ravichandran Ashwin, revealed how much he loves fellow cricketer Murali Vijay and how sometimes Murali behaves like his wife.
In the chat session titled, Reminisce with Ash, Shikhar said that the two do have arguments on the field, when they are not able to take a run or some other things. However, the arguments get resolved soon.
He said, “I tell him (Murali) you're like my wife. Sometimes, when we don't take a run, we have an argument but it gets sorted soon. And it's very difficult to understand him. You need to have a calm mind and patience to understand him”.
For the uninitiated, Shikhar and Murali were the opening batsman for India in Test cricket format. Once the duo had made a total of 289 run-partnership during a Test match in Mohali against Australia. The duo is known to share a great bond both on and off-field.
Echoing the sentiments of cricket fans, who have most certainly loved their partnership, Shikhar said that he loves opening with Murali.
“I love opening with him. We have done very well for the country. We are still very good friends. Of course, I look forward to spending time with him and having a good laugh with him,” he added.
Giving an insight into Murali’s off-field personality, Shikhar who unsurprisingly knows him closely was all in praise for his opening partner.
Shikhar said, “He (Murali) is a lovely character both on and off the field. I know him very closely. He is a beautiful soul”.
