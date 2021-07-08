'I Think India Will Hammer SL, Then he'll Understand': Danish Kaneria on Arjuna Ranatunga's Comments

Former Sri Lanka captain Arjuna Ranatunga had made a loose comment over the touring Indian team recently, which was not received very well by the India former players. He had called the team lead by Shikhar Dhawan a ‘second string’ side. In fact Sri Lanka Cricket Board had to intervene as well and clarified that ‘India is not a second-string side’.

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria too has lambasted Ranatunga for his comments, and said that it wasn’t expected from him. “First of all, Mr. Ranatunga. You have made this statement to remain in limelight. Because only India is a team right now who have a pool of 50-60 players, strong enough to field two different sides. And even in this team, players such as Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shikhar Dhawan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Hardik Pandya keep representing India consistently," Kaneria said on his YouTube channel.

“So I just want to say that I feel sorry to hear this coming from you. You’re such a big name and yet, you made such a statement and then fell flat on your face with Sri Lanka Cricket responding to you."

Kaneria went on to say that the SLC should be thankful to the BCCI that they even sent a team to Sri Lanka, as the latter are going to a lean patch as far as their on-field performance is concerned.

“Sri Lanka cricket is on a decline. It’s almost as of they’ve forgotten how to play cricket. You should be happy that India is sending its team to lift you out of financial crisis. The board will get sponsors, funds and what not," Kaneria pointed out.

“Don’t think such a statement was needed. These things only create friction between boards. I think Ranatunga must have learnt his lesson or when India would hammer Sri Lanka comprehensively, then he’ll understand."

