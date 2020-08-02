I Think MS Dhoni Has Played His Last Game for India Happily: Ashish Nehra

MS Dhoni has 'happily' played his last game for India and the Indian Premier League has nothing to do with his future in international cricket, according to former India pacer Ashish Nehra.
Speaking on Star Sports’ show Cricket Connected, Nehra said the upcoming IPL should not be looked at as a platform which determines Dhoni’s future in cricket.
"As far as MS Dhoni’s international career I don’t think this IPL has anything to do with it. If you’re a selector, you’re a captain, you’re a coach... the most important thing is if he is ready to play, then he will be my number one name on the list," he said.
"As much as I know MS Dhoni, I think he has played his last game for India happily. MS Dhoni has nothing to prove. And we all discuss these things as media people because he has not announced his retirement, so that’s where maybe I think he will take a call and only he can tell what’s in his mind."
Nehra said Dhoni's game never came down, pointing to his half-century in the World Cup semifinal against New Zealand, which was the last time Dhoni played professional cricket.
"For me, MS Dhoni’s game never came down. We have discussed this earlier as well, that in the last game that he played, India had hope to reach the World Cup final till the time MS Dhoni was there and the minute he got run out everybody lost hope," said Nehra.
"So it shows where his game was even at that time. He knows how to run the team, he knows how to push youngsters forward and all these things I don’t need to repeat again and again but I don’t think this IPL makes any difference in MS Dhoni’s stature or his aura as a player. I don’t think a tournament like the IPL should be MS Dhoni’s selection criteria, it’s probably just a talking point."
